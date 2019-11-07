Getty Images/iStockphoto, File

Iron Horse Middle School in San Ramon was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after threatening graffiti was found on a bathroom wall at the school, according to the San Ramon Valley Unified School District.

The graffiti threatened a school shooting at 12 p.m., the district said.

Police do not believe that the school is in "imminent danger," but the campus was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, according to the district.

This is a developing news story. Details may change as more information becomes available.