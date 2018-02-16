Irvin Not Certain About His Future With Raiders

Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (No. 51) has performed well for Oakland the past two seasons, but he's uncertain whether the team will bring him back in 2018. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Linebacker Bruce Irvin has been a big part of the Raiders defense the past two seasons since signing a four-year deal as a free agent in 2016.

In 2017, Irvin was in on 58 tackles, had eight sacks and forced four fumbles. In 2016, he was in on 57 tackles, had seven sacks and forced six fumbles. Though Irvin never has grown into the elite pass rusher some believed he could be, he’s been an athletic and experienced performer who’s made some big plays.

Now, however, some believe he could become a salary-cap casualty this offseason.

Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com listed Irvin — along with wide receiver Michael Crabtree, running back Marshawn Lynch and cornerback Sean Smith — as a possible target for general manager Reggie McKenzie, if the franchise wants to pare its payroll.

Irvin, 31, is due to make $8.25 million in 2018 and $9.25 million in 2019.

Irvin has been an outspoken player with a leadership role on the Raiders and has even used social media to try to recruit players from around the league to come to the team, referring to himself as “baby Reggie,” a reference to McKenzie.

This week, Irvin must have felt uncertain about his future with the team, too, tweeting about his status.

"Y’all keep saying bring baby Reggie out but … baby Reggie may not b back," he wrote, while also including some crying-laughing emojis.

As Gutierrez noted, the Raiders’ salary-cap situation isn’t dire. They have have more than $30 million under the cap right now. But, by slicing a couple of big-salaried players, they could get more cash to spend in the free-agent marketplace when it opens in March. Certainly, there will be some players available that new head coach Jon Gruden and McKenzie believe could help the Raiders in 2018.

Gruden, in fact, told the Bay Area News Group recently that he and others in the organization are now studying the potential free-agent market, plus the team's ability to make offers when the time comes.

"We looked at our salary-cap situation, obviously," Gruden said. "The last four or five days, we’ve really focused on some specific free agents that will be available when free agency begins. It’s been a grind."