CARSON, CA - DECEMBER 31: Head Coach Jack Del Rio of the Oakland Raiders looks on during the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on December 31, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Jack Del Rio's run with the Raiders is over after three years.

Raiders owner Mark Davis informed Del Rio after Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Chargers that he has been fired as head coach.

"It was an honor for me to coach this team...this is a results based business," Del Rio told the media.

The news of Del Rio's firing comes a day after a report surfaced that the Raiders are planning to make a lucrative offer to former head coach and current ESPN analyst Jon Gruden.

In three seasons with the Raiders, Del Rio compiled a 25-23 record. After leading Oakland to the playoffs last season, expectations for the Raiders were sky-high. But their loss on Sunday in Los Angeles capped off a disappointing 6-10 season.

Coming off last year's success, Del Rio signed a four-year contract extension in February.