Jack Del Rio's run with the Raiders is over after three years.
Raiders owner Mark Davis informed Del Rio after Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Chargers that he has been fired as head coach.
"It was an honor for me to coach this team...this is a results based business," Del Rio told the media.
The news of Del Rio's firing comes a day after a report surfaced that the Raiders are planning to make a lucrative offer to former head coach and current ESPN analyst Jon Gruden.
In three seasons with the Raiders, Del Rio compiled a 25-23 record. After leading Oakland to the playoffs last season, expectations for the Raiders were sky-high. But their loss on Sunday in Los Angeles capped off a disappointing 6-10 season.
Coming off last year's success, Del Rio signed a four-year contract extension in February.