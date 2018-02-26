Jackpot! East Bay Man Scores $2 Million Playing Lottery Game - NBC Bay Area
Jackpot! East Bay Man Scores $2 Million Playing Lottery Game

Man plans to use his winnings to purchase a home and cover education costs for his children

By Brendan Weber

Published 5 hours ago

    California Lottery
    Jose Meza wins $2 million after playing a California Lottery game.

    A Contra Costa County man recently won $200 after purchasing a lottery ticket, but his lucky streak was far from over.

    Jose Meza used some of that $200 to test his luck again by purchasing another ticket. The winnings from that purchase were more 10,000 times larger than his first victory. That's right. He won $2 million, according to the California Lottery.

    Meza, a longtime lottery player, purchased his lucky ticket at Smoke Shop, which is located at 50 Sandcreek Rd. in Brentwood, according to the California Lottery.

    After winning the $200 prize on his first Scratchers ticket, he grabbed a $20 Crossword Deluxe Scratchers ticket and soon scratched his way to the top prize.

    "It can't be," Meza said to himself after realizing that he hit the jackpot, according to the California Lottery.

    Meza plans to use his winnings to purchase a home and cover education costs for his children, according to the California Lottery.

    The Smoke Stop will cash in on a retailer bonus of $10,000 for simply selling the ticket, according to the California Lottery.

