Josh Jacobs Gives Raiders a Glimpse of What's to Come

In his brief pro debut vs. Cardinals Thursday night, rookie running back runs with power and effectiveness

By Doug Williams

Published 16 minutes ago

    Getty Images
    Running back Josh Jacobs (No. 28) had a strong debut in his first NFL game Thursday night vs. Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Raiders fans have been waiting to see what Josh Jacobs can do. On Thursday night, he showed he was worth the wait.

    The first-round draft pick out of Alabama didn’t play all that much in an exhibition victory over the Cardinals in Arizona, but he played with the other starters in a touchdown-producing opening drive and looked like the “every-down” running back the Raiders believe he is. He opened the game with three straight carries and finished his evening with four carries for 21 yards, with a longest run of 8 yards and an average of 5.3 yards per attempt.

    The Raiders believe Jacobs can steady the offense and provide a lift as both a ballcarrier and receiver, and through training camp and his pro debut vs. the Cardinals Jacobs has been impressive.

    Already, he’s feeling at home in the offense – though he wasn’t satisfied against Arizona.

    “I was mad at myself because they should have been bigger runs,” he told Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “But I was just knocking off the rust and things like that. It (the game) is slowing down for me already. That’s the only way I can really explain it.”

    Gruden says he just wanted to give Jacobs a taste of an NFL game for starters.

    “I like him,” Gruden said. “He’s really picked up the offense fast. He’s improved in the passing game. We’re really excited about him. I wanted to keep him in and he wanted to stay in, but I think we’d seen enough.”

    The Raiders’ next exhibition game is Aug. 22 against the visiting Green Bay Packers.

