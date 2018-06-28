Jahi McMath, Oakland Teen at Center of National Brain Death Debate, Dies: Family Attorney - NBC Bay Area
Jahi McMath, Oakland Teen at Center of National Brain Death Debate, Dies: Family Attorney

    Jahi McMath, an Oakland teen whose brain death case sparked a nationwide debate, has died, a family attorney confirmed to NBC Bay Area.

    Jahi’s case has been at the center of national debate over brain death since the girl’s mother refused to remove her daughter from life support after doctors declared the then-13-year-old dead after surgery in December 2013.

    Doctors say she had irreversible brain damage from a lack of oxygen and suffered cardiac arrest. A coroner signed a death certificate the following month.

    The girl was connected to a ventilator and received medical care in New Jersey, the only U.S. state that accommodates religions that don’t recognize brain death.

    The family attorney said Jahi died last Friday from "brain malfunction."

    No other information was immediately available.

