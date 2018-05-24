When asked why he committed the purse snatching in Concord that injured a 93-year-old woman, initially, Otto Halafihi says he was hungry and thirsty and needed gas. "I'm very sorry; I wish I could rewind back the days," Halafihi said from jail. "I don't know why I did it, I just wasn't in my right mind state." (Published 27 minutes ago)

The man suspected of knocking down a 93-year-old woman and breaking her hip while stealing her purse in Concord expressed remorse for his behavior Thursday during a jailhouse interview with NBC Bay Area.

Otto Halafihi of Oakland, 29, turned himself in to police in Patterson just after 9 p.m. Wednesday and was arrested by Concord police on charges of robbery and elder abuse, police said.

When asked why he committed the purse snatching, initially, Halafihi says he was hungry and thirsty and needed gas.

"I'm very sorry; I wish I could rewind back the days," Halafihi said from jail. "I don't know why I did it, I just wasn't in my right mind state."

The woman allegedly attacked by Halafihi on May 18, Ann Pederson, was hospitalized with a broken hip after Halafihi allegedly knocked her to the ground last week while stealing her purse outside a Bank of America in Concord.

Otto Halafihi is taken into custody in the robbery of Ann Pederson.

Photo credit: ConcordPD/Pederson family

Halafihi was also found to be linked to a May 9 armed robbery at Lowe's Home Improvement store at Pacific Commons Boulevard in Fremont, according to police.

Police said the robbery suspect threatened to shoot store employees with a black semi-automatic handgun before picking up items he had been carrying and exiting the store.

Halafihi denied that he was armed in that incident. But he later admitted to stealing a purse from a woman in San Jose.

When asked whether he's willing to pay the price for his crimes, he said, "Yes."

The crime occurred in broad daylight as Pedersen was being escorted by a 63-year-old friend towards the bank.

Police said Halafihi made the mistake of going inside the bank, where there are several surveillance cameras.

Pedersen is a 45-year resident of Concord, according to her son. She remained hospitalized after surgery for her broken hip. Her escort was uninjured.