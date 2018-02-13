SF Students Sickened After Ingesting Unknown Substance

At least 10 students at San Francisco's James Lick Middle School are being treated by emergency crews after they ingested an unknown substance, authorities said. Sam Brock reports. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018)

At least 10 students at San Francisco's James Lick Middle School were treated by emergency crews after they ingested an unknown substance, authorities said.

School officials said the substance caused "adverse reactions" and that the students' families were contacted.

San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter said of the 10 students sickened, seven suffered from minor effects, two experienced moderate nausea and vomiting, and one was treated for extreme, but not life-threatening conditions.

School officials were first notified of the incident after one student came forward complaining of sickness, with another nine students coming forward.

Authorities said five students have been transported to a hospital. The other five students are being cared for on scene and will then be taken to a hospital.

Meanwhile, officials are asking residents to avoid the area of Noe and 25th Street due to police activity.

No other information was immediately available.