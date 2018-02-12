Snowboarder Jamie Anderson won her second consecutive gold medal in slopestyle on Monday. Anderson put up a strong first run that held up through a second round of competition.

It's a title that only belongs to South Lake Tahoe's Jamie Anderson.

She's the only woman to capture gold in the women's snowboard slopestyle event, which debuted at the Olympic Winter Games back in 2014.

During a two-run final Monday (Sunday in the United States), Anderson posted a score of 83.00 on her first attempt in South Korea. She then watched that score hold up as fellow competitors couldn't best it while battling the course as well as gusty and unpredictable winds.

Anderson celebrated her second slopestyle gold medal by sharing hugs with her mother and father.

She may have coasted to victory, but Anderson was admittedly feeling the nerves on the slopes.



"I was super nervous," she said. "I was talking to my boyfriend, and I was freaking out. He's like, 'You know what you tell me. One thing at a time.'"

Anderson isn't done just yet at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. She plans to compete in snowboard big air.

