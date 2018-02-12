Tahoe's Jamie Anderson Defends Gold Medal in Snowboard Slopestyle - NBC Bay Area
The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

Tahoe's Jamie Anderson Defends Gold Medal in Snowboard Slopestyle

By Garvin Thomas

Published 6 hours ago

    Jamie Anderson Wins Gold, Her Second in a Row

    Snowboarder Jamie Anderson won her second consecutive gold medal in slopestyle on Monday. Anderson put up a strong first run that held up through a second round of competition.

    (Published Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018)

    It's a title that only belongs to South Lake Tahoe's Jamie Anderson.

    She's the only woman to capture gold in the women's snowboard slopestyle event, which debuted at the Olympic Winter Games back in 2014.

    VIDEO: Watch Anderson's Gold Medal Run

    During a two-run final Monday (Sunday in the United States), Anderson posted a score of 83.00 on her first attempt in South Korea. She then watched that score hold up as fellow competitors couldn't best it while battling the course as well as gusty and unpredictable winds.

    Anderson celebrated her second slopestyle gold medal by sharing hugs with her mother and father.

    South Lake Tahoe's Jamie Anderson Wins Gold in SlopestyleSouth Lake Tahoe's Jamie Anderson Wins Gold in Slopestyle

    She may have coasted to victory, but Anderson was admittedly feeling the nerves on the slopes.

    "I was super nervous," she said. "I was talking to my boyfriend, and I was freaking out. He's like, 'You know what you tell me. One thing at a time.'"

    PHOTOS: Model Olympian: Jamie Anderson

    Anderson isn't done just yet at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. She plans to compete in snowboard big air.

    To watch Garvin Thomas' video, click here.

