Janikowski Says He's Not Done Yet - NBC Bay Area
UPDATED: 
Latest Olympic News and Results
OLY-BAY

Oakland Raiders

COVERING ALL THINGS SILVER AND BLACK

Janikowski Says He's Not Done Yet

Former Raiders kicker, who says 'chemistry was different' on 2017 team, will try to find a new team for 2018

By Doug Williams

Published 6 hours ago

3 to Watch: Fremont's Karen Chen Hits the Ice
3 to Watch: Fremont's Karen Chen Hits the Ice
3 to Watch: Fremont's Karen Chen Hits the Ice

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		13121035
    2
    Germany    		137525
    3
    Canada    		97824
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Do I Need a New Mattress?
    Getty Images
    Kicker Sebastian Janikowski (No. 11) wants to kick in 2018 for a new team. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

    Now that Sebastian Janikowski’s long Raiders career is over, the soon-to-be 40-year-old kicker says he’s not ready to quit.

    In an interview with Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group published Thursday, Janikowski says he’s been kicking and working out in preparation for signing with a new team in free agency.

    "I/m doing more than I usually do this time of year," he told McDonald. "I usually wait until the beginning of April. Hopefully, it will be a new beginning, a new city. I’ve got some goals to accomplish and I love what I do. I miss it."

    He said he has no hard feelings about the Raiders’ decision to move on from his services. As it stands now, Giorgio Tavecchio — if he’s re-signed — would be the team’s kicker in 2018. But Tavecchio didn’t have Janikowski’s consistency in 2017, so the team could go another direction in free agency or the draft.

    Though Janikowski was sidelined the entire 2017 season, he was around the Raiders the whole year and could see things were different. The team that went 12-4 in 2016 and fell to 6-10 in 2017 changed. Head coach Jack Del Rio paid the price, getting fired and replaced by Jon Gruden.

    "The chemistry was different," he said. "I felt like the guys never got on the same page on offense, defense, special teams. There wasn’t the same emotion or feeling. People were just cruising through it. Jack did a good job. I just feel like some players didn’t take responsibility. You’ve got to commit."

    Despite having to find a new team now, Janikowski said it was "an honor and a privilege to wear the silver and black for these past 18 years."

    Latest Winter Olympics Headlines:
    > US Women Beat Canada for First Hockey Gold Since 1998
    > Shiffrin Gets Silver in Alpine Combined, Vonn Skis Out
    > Tahoe's Jamie Anderson Takes Silver in Inaugural Big Air Event
    > Reno's David Wise Defends Gold Medal in Mens Ski Halfpipe
    > Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir to Host Olympics Closing Ceremony
    Viral Moments:
    > Canadian Hockey Player Yanks Off Silver Medal After Loss to US
    > Olympics Fans Wear Their National Spirit on Their Faces
    > Curling Gets the K-Pop Treatment
    > Who Runs Team USA? Women
    > Incredible Call Perfectly Captures Diggins' Historic Moment
    Must-See Photos/Video:
    David Wise Celebrates With Kids, Wife: 'You Won!'
    > Kevin Rolland Takes Terrifying Spill in Men's Halfpipe
    > This Is What Karen Chen Does Before Every Performance
    #ColdPeopleOfPyeongChang: Fans Battle Frigid Temperatures
    > Squaw Valley: Home of Olympians and Medalists
    NorCal Athletes:
    > Get to Know Your Northern California Athletes
    > Bowman on Sochi Gold and Role as Mentor to Tahoe Youth
    > Meet Fremont's Karen Chen, Ladies' Figure Skater
    > Meet Bay Area Bobsledder Nick Cunningham
    > Where's Garvin? Tracking Our Intrepid Reporter's Adventures

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices