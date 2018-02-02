Jewish Organizations Lead Anti-ICE Rally Urging Workers to Know Their Rights - NBC Bay Area
Jewish Organizations Lead Anti-ICE Rally Urging Workers to Know Their Rights

By Christie Smith

Published at 8:01 PM PST on Feb 2, 2018 | Updated at 9:16 PM PST on Feb 2, 2018

    San Francisco’s Anti-ICE Rally Urges Workers to Know Their Rights

    Demonstrators outside San Francisco’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office denounced what they described as fear tactics during an anti-ICE rally and urged workers to learn their rights. (Published Friday, Feb. 2, 2018)

    Jewish organizations led an anti-Immigration and Custom Enforcement rally in San Francisco Friday where they urged all workers to know their rights. Initially intended to show support for Dreamers, it shifted its focus after reports of ICE audits this week.

    "Anybody would be panicked. Anything like this is an uncomfortable situation no matter where you come from or who you are," Denise Solid, SEIU United Service Workers West said. "So we need to know that workers have rights protections and we want to make sure that the law is respected."

    The crowd also talked about new state protections that went into effect on Jan. 1, including rules that only requires employees to cooperate with ICE if agents have a warrant.

