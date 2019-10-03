Former Vice President and presidential hopeful Joe Biden will make two stops in the Bay Area Thursday. Biden will first attend a Luncheon in Palo Alto and then a cocktail reception at Senator Diane Fienstein's home in San Francisco. (Published Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019)

Democratic presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden will be fundraising in the Bay Area on Thursday.

Biden is expected to attend a fundraising luncheon at Evvia Estiatorio in downtown Palo Alto. Tickets are going for at least $1,500 per person.

From Palo Alto, Biden will head to San Francisco for an afternoon reception and fundraiser dinner. Both events are hosted by Sen. Diane Feinstein.

Biden was in Reno, Nevada, Wednesday night, fighting back against President Donald Trump's attacks on him amid the impeachment inquiry.

"Now, let me make something clear to Mr. Trump and his hatchet men and the special interests funding his attacks against me: I'm not going anywhere," Biden said. "You're not going to destroy me and you're not going to destroy my family. I don't care how much money you spend, Mr. President, or how dirty the attacks get."

In the Democratic race for president, a new poll from the Public Policy Institute of California shows Biden in a three-way tie for first place with Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. All three are ahead of Sen. Kamala Harris.