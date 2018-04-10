Joe Montana: 'It's Still a Little Early' to Anoint Jimmy Garoppolo - NBC Bay Area
Joe Montana: 'It's Still a Little Early' to Anoint Jimmy Garoppolo

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff

Published 3 hours ago

    There are no "ifs" "ands" or "buts" about it.

    Jimmy Garoppolo is the 49ers' franchise quarterback.

    But Joe Montana isn't quite ready to declare Garoppolo the savior.

    "I think it's still a little early for it, myself," the 49ers legend said on Good Morning Football on Tuesday. "He's obviously had a lot more success in the games he's played in so far than the other quarterbacks that have been there recently.

    "There's a lot of excitement in the Bay Area about it. I think this year will be a big tell on it. They paid a lot of money for him. But, I think there's some belief there that he'll be there for awhile."

