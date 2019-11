Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

A suspect was arrested after a statue of Joe Montana at Levi's Stadium was vandalized Monday night toward the end of the San Francisco 49ers' overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks, according to Santa Clara police.

The suspect cut the facemask off the statue of the 49ers legend and Hall of Fame quarterback, police said.

The suspect was booked on a felony vandalism charge, police said.

No further details were immediately available.