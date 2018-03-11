John Lynch Offers Insight Into Why 49ers Wanted Richard Sherman So Badly - NBC Bay Area
John Lynch Offers Insight Into Why 49ers Wanted Richard Sherman So Badly

'Richard is one of the premier competitors Kyle and I have ever encountered,' Lynch said

By Matt Maiocco

Published 3 hours ago

    Getty Images
    File image of Richard Sherman

    The 49ers expect veteran Richard Sherman’s influence on the club to spread beyond the playing field.

    The 49ers on Sunday announced the official signing of Sherman to a three-year contract. The sides agreed on the deal on Saturday, one day after the Seattle Seahawks released Sherman.

    “Richard is one of the premier competitors Kyle and I have ever encountered,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said in a statement.

    “We look forward to him sharing his wealth of experience and his passion for the game of football with our team. Richard has long been looked at as the prototypical corner in our scheme and the opportunity to have him mentor our players was one we needed to attack. Most importantly, we are excited to have a championship caliber corner on the field for the 49ers.”

    Sherman, who turns 30 on March 30, is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and a three-time first-team All-Pro.

