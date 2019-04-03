Jorge Costa and His Diverse Opening Day Suit Collection - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

Jorge Costa and His Diverse Opening Day Suit Collection

By Joe Rosato Jr.

10 PHOTOS

53 minutes ago

Published 51 minutes ago
Jorge Costa, the director of operations for the San Francisco Giants, has a special tradition of wearing a new suit for every Giants home opener.

Check out the photos below to see what he's sported during previous home openers.
More Photo Galleries
Climate Strike: Hundreds of Students Walk Out of Class in SF
'Nothing But Mud, Trash And Hope:' Guerneville Tries to Rebuild After Historic Flooding
Connect With Us
AdChoices