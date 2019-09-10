Judge in Brock Turner Case Hired as High School Tennis Coach

The controversial judge in the Brock Turner case is now a high school tennis coach in San Jose.

Lynbrook High School officials on Tuesday confirmed Aaron Persky was hired as a tennis coach at the campus for this school year.

Persky was recalled by Santa Clara County voters in 2018 for his handling of the Turner case.

Many people were enraged when Turner, an ex-Stanford University swimmer, was sentenced to six months in jail in 2016 after his conviction for felony sexual assault.

Persky, who imposed the sentence, was recalled by voters in 2018, the first judge to be recalled in California since 1932.

Meanwhile, the woman sexually assaulted by Turner revealed her identity last week by announcing an upcoming memoir, "Know My Name."

Chanel Miller, known for years only as "Emily Doe," is sharing her story in the memoir set to be released on Sept. 24.

Lynbrook High School provided the following statement:

"Late last week, it was brought to our attention that the coach of Lynbrook High School’s Junior Varsity Girls Tennis team, Mr. Michael Persky, was previously in the news in connection with this prior job as a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge.

Mr. Persky is in his first year as an athletic coach in our District. He applied for the open coaching position over the summer and successfully completed all of the District’s hiring requirements before starting as a coach, including a fingerprint background check. He was a highly qualified applicant, having attended several tennis coaching clinics for youth and holds a high rating from the United States Tennis Association.

In response to concerns from some members of our community, we held a meeting with the parents of both the JV and Varsity Girls Tennis teams on September 9 to provide parents with background on the situation.

Our focus remains on ensuring that our students have the best possible educational experience - both academically and athletically.

As this is an ongoing personnel matter, we are unable to comment further at this time."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.