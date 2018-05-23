Judge Dismisses Domestic Violence Charges Against 49ers Reubern Foster - NBC Bay Area
Judge Dismisses Domestic Violence Charges Against 49ers Reubern Foster

By NBC Bay Area Staff

Published 6 minutes ago

    File image of Reuben Foster

    A judge ruled that there was insufficient evidence to proceed with domestic violence charges against Reuben Foster. He no longer faces those charges, seemingly clearing way for his return to the 49ers.

    San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster, through his attorney, entered a plea of not guilty on May 8 to three felony charges.

    On Thursday morning at the Hall of Justice in San Jose, Foster appeared in court for the hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence to warrant moving forward with a trial.

    Foster faced three felony charges: Domestic violence with an allegation he inflicted great bodily harm; forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime; and possession of an assault weapon.

      

