Judge: SF Embarcadero Homeless Center Can Move Forward

A homeless navigation center being built along the Embarcadero in San Francisco has been a contentious issue for residents. (Nov. 25, 2019)

Another win for the city of San Francisco, as a judge on Monday cleared the way for a planned homeless navigation center along the Embarcadero to move forward.

The center could open by the end of the year after the court blocked opponents' attempt to stop it. The judge ruled that the project does not need approval from the state Lands Commission.

People who live nearby the site say they are concerned about their safety.

"Putting 300 people in one place, or 200 people, that's kind of crazy," neighbor Shane Dolton said. "That's a lot of influx on one little block."

The group Safe Embarcadero For All will be able to appeal the ruling, but construction is continuing for now.

Mayor London Breed tweeted Monday night, saying she expects the shelter to open next month.