Nia Wilson (right) died after being stabbed at the MacArthur BART station in Oakland. BART officials have identified the suspect as John Lee Cowell (left).

An Alameda County Superior Court judge has suspended criminal proceeding for the man arrested for a fatal stabbing at Oakland BART platform and ordered a court-appointed doctor to evaluate his mental well-being.

The order comes a week after defense attorney Christina Moore said she doesn't think John Lee Cowell, 28, is mentally able to assist her in preparing for a potential trial for him on murder and attempted murder charges for the stabbing death of 18-year-old Nia Wilson and the stabbing of Letifah Wilson, her 26-year-old sister, at the MacArthur station at 9:36 p.m. on July 22.

Family members and friends of Nia Wilson who packed the courtroom last week for Cowell's brief hearing audibly groaned when Moore said she believes he's incompetent and five deputies who guarded the courtroom told them to be quiet.

Judge James Cramer said last week that he would appoint two psychiatrists to examine Cowell and then submit their findings to the court.

Attorney for BART Stabbing Suspect Says He's Mentally Incompetent

The defense lawyer for a transient charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Nia Wilson at the MacArthur BART station in July told a judge Thursday that she thinks her client is mentally incompetent to stand trial. Bob Redell reports. (Published Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018)

Check back to this page for updates on this developing story.