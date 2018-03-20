Judge in Brock Turner Case Fighting Recall Effort in Court

Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Pesky will try to stop the recall effort against him. The judge has been under pressure after sentencing former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner to six months in county jail for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman on campus. Sharon Katsuda reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

