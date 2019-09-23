A San Francisco Superior Court judge is expected Monday to rule on a lawsuit against the controversial Embarcadero navigation center.

Residents who oppose the navigation center are requesting a stay and injunction to stop the city from building the temporary shelter for homeless.

The group Safe Embarcadero for All filed the lawsuit, which claims the city failed to seek necessary approval from the State Land Commission.

"In addition, the city, in its rush to approve the project, broke other rules by bypassing the California Environmental Quality Act, giving itself a sweetheart lease at a below market rate, and failing to follow its own land use laws," Safe Embarcadero for All said in a statement.

Legal Setback for Opponents of Embarcadero Navigation Center

Opponents of the Embarcadero navigation center lost their opening bid to shut down the project. Mark Matthews reports. (Published Monday, Sept. 9, 2019)

Residents who oppose the navigation center also said it will increase the number of homeless in the area, leading to more drug use, crime and filthy streets.

Safe Embarcadero for All points to a video of a woman being attacked as she tried to enter her Embarcadero area apartment building.

Mayor London Breed and the supervisor of the district both want the navigation center to open.

If it opens, the shelter would operate for a couple of years while the city prepares the way for a permanent use of the property, and the supervisor of District 6 says the navigation center is needed.

"The alternative that we leave these people on the street, we push them from block-to-block -- that's absolutely not a solution," San Francisco District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney previously said.

Haney's district already has one navigation center at 5th and Bryant streets, a little over a mile from the Embarcadero site. Eight of the city's 11 districts have no homeless shelters.