An annual celebration commemorating African American freedom and the abolition of slavery will hit the Bay Area this weekend.

San Jose's 37th Juneteenth celebration will take place at Plaza De Cesar Chavez Park on Saturday, June 16, from 12 to 7 p.m.

The festival is named after June 19, the historic day in 1865 in which the abolition of slavery was announced in Texas. It has become the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

NBC Bay Area's anchor Marcus Washington will be at emcee at the event. The headliner musician is R&B singer-songwriter and Grammy Award winner Brandy.

A variety of food, artwork, retailers, community services and local business will also be at the festival.



The event is free from noon to 1 p.m. and for kids under the age of 12. There will be a $10 charge for adults from 1-7 p.m.

Organizers warned attendees that pets, coolers, large umbrellas, skateboards, bikes, outside food and/or drinks, bottles, loitering, cans, weapons, and smoking of any kind are not permitted.