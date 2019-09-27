Students at Pittsburg's Martin Luther King Jr. Junior High School will march Friday in the school's 3rd annual Million Father March, school officials said.

The event begins at 8 a.m. and allows fathers, grandfathers, stepfathers, uncles, big brothers, caregivers, father figures and mentors to welcome children to school.

The school is located at 2012 Carion Court. Following the march, a guest speaker will give a motivational speech on how important male role models are.

The Million Father March began in 2004 and is a chance for fathers to show their commitment to the educational lives of their children.