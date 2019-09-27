Junior High School Students to Celebrate Third Annual "Million Father March" - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Junior High School Students to Celebrate Third Annual "Million Father March"

By Bay City News

Published 19 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Surprising Facts About Daylight Saving Time

    Students at Pittsburg's Martin Luther King Jr. Junior High School will march Friday in the school's 3rd annual Million Father March, school officials said.

    The event begins at 8 a.m. and allows fathers, grandfathers, stepfathers, uncles, big brothers, caregivers, father figures and mentors to welcome children to school.

    The school is located at 2012 Carion Court. Following the march, a guest speaker will give a motivational speech on how important male role models are.

    The Million Father March began in 2004 and is a chance for fathers to show their commitment to the educational lives of their children.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices