Jury Deliberating in 2017 Concord Double-Fatal DUI

Lemeul Wilson (inset) faces two counts each of murder, hit and run and DUI after crash in Concord that killed two young boys.

Jury deliberations are underway in the East Bay in the case of a serial DUI driver accused of killing two children.

Investigators say 36-year-old Lemuel Wilson was under the influence when he veered off a Concord offramp and slammed into a family's car in 2017. Five-year-old Vincent Reyes and his 10-year-old brother Lorenzo Reyes were killed in the crash. Their mother and baby brother were badly injured.

On Thursday, the boys’ friends and family say they want justice for the kids and their mother.

Wilson’s attorney claims his client was not drunk at the time of the crash and argues the case was overcharged.

If convicted, Wilson could face 15 years to life in prison.