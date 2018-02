NBC Bay Area BART riders wait to board a train in this file image.

Four juveniles on Tuesday dragged a passenger off a BART train in San Francisco and beat him while stealing his iPhone, according to the transit agency.

The violent scene unfolded around 10:50 a.m. at the Powell Street station, according to BART.

No injuries were reported, but the juveniles managed to flee the scene, according to BART.

Further information was not available.