K-Pop Group BTS Stops in Bay Area for 'Love Yourself' Tour

Musical group BTS performs onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Despite the Oracle Arena's "no camping" rules, fans of a popular Korean boy band couldn't wait until the door opened Wednesday and formed a lengthy line outside the Oakland stadium in participation.

The South Korean group of seven, BTS, is in the Bay Area for the second leg of their "Love Yourself" world tour after performing four shows in Los Angeles last week.

If you haven't already gotten your tickets, you'll shell out at least $700 for the cheapest resale tickets in the club seats, according to prices on Ticketmaster. The most expensive tickets go up to at least $2,529 each.

BTS fans, who call themselves BTS Army, have already lined up outside in the early morning even though the concert won't begin until 8 p.m. and doors and pedestrian pathway at 66th Avenue don't open until 10 a.m.

Once the doors open, guests with general admission tickets can go to Stadium Gate D to receive a numbered wristband, stadium officials said.

BTS has recently made the made the 25-entry list of Time magazine's roundup of the most influential people on the internet. The K-pop group has taken over the hearts of teenagers and adults all over the world with their perfectly synchronized choreography, smooth voices and playful personas.

K-pop groups tend to bring out intense passion in its fans, hence the long lines and the waiting and hundreds of dollars spent on merchandise.

All the fans at the concert will most likely be carrying a BTS light stick to illuminate the Oracle and show their favorite performers their love and support.

The K-pop group will also make an appearance Wednesday night on NBC's "America's Got Talent."