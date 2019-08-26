KNBR Sports Radio Expands to FM at the Expense of KFOG

Getty Images

KNBR-680, the Bay Area's high-profile sports talk radio station, is expanding to an FM simulcast as listeners say farewell to a once-popular, longtime rock station in KFOG, according to an announcement Monday by Cumulus Media Inc.

KFOG, currently an alternative rock station at 104.5-FM, will flip to a simulcast of KNBR-680 AM sports radio on Sept. 6, Cumulus said. KNBR-FM offers sports fans another option to tune into the station's popular personalities, general sports coverage and game broadcasts for the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers.

KNBR-FM will provide a stronger signal and a broader broadcast range, Cumulus said.

"We are excited to bring KNBR, The Sports Leader and official home of the Giants and 49ers, to a wider audience of sports listeners in the Bay Area," Doug Harvill, vice president-market manager for Cumulus San Francisco, said in a statement. "It’s never easy to say goodbye to a station, and we want to thank the staff, listeners, and advertisers who together made KFOG the legendary and beloved station that so many of us in San Francisco had the opportunity to enjoy."

Since 1982, KFOG has been a favorite for lovers of alternative and classic rock, with a focus on Bay Area homegrown music. Its devoted listeners became known affectionately as "Fogheads."

KFOG will go off the air on Sept. 5.