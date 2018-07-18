Kaiser Medical Center Building in Santa Rosa Evacuated After Truck Hits Oxygen Tanker: CHP - NBC Bay Area
Kaiser Medical Center Building in Santa Rosa Evacuated After Truck Hits Oxygen Tanker: CHP

All lanes of Highway 101 between Bicentennial Way and River Road are closed due to a hazmat situation

By NBC Bay Area Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    A Kaiser outpatient clinic in Santa Rosa has been evacuated after a truck hit an oxygen tanker and there were reports of an explosion, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

    All lanes of Highway 101 between Bicentennial Way and River Road are closed due to a reported gas leak and hazmat situation involving liquid nitrogen, CHP officials said.

    Old Redwood Highway between Cardinal Newman High School and Mendocino Avenue is closed, CHP said.

    The hazmat situation took place around 2:30 p.m., CHP said. No flames were reported, officials said. CHP along with Santa Rosa Police and American Medical response are on scene.

    Three ambulances and a hazardous waste unit responded, and a command post has been established at the scene. 

    Matheson, the company that owns the tanker, said it was carrying liquid nitrogen which is "relatively harmless" unless around an open flame.

    Santa Rosa fire officials wrote on Twitter that the hospital campus has been evacuated and that U.S. Highway 101 and streets in the area have been shut down.

    Kaiser Hospital is about a mile south from the outpatient center on Old redwood Highway. Patients at the clinic are mobile and able to evacuate themselves, a hospital spokesperson said. No injuries have been reported.

    No further details were immediately available.

    Bay City News contributed to this story.

