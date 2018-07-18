A Kaiser outpatient clinic in Santa Rosa has been evacuated after a truck hit an oxygen tanker and there were reports of an explosion, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

All lanes of Highway 101 between Bicentennial Way and River Road are closed due to a reported gas leak and hazmat situation involving liquid nitrogen, CHP officials said.

Old Redwood Highway between Cardinal Newman High School and Mendocino Avenue is closed, CHP said.



The hazmat situation took place around 2:30 p.m., CHP said. No flames were reported, officials said. CHP along with Santa Rosa Police and American Medical response are on scene.

Three ambulances and a hazardous waste unit responded, and a command post has been established at the scene.

Matheson, the company that owns the tanker, said it was carrying liquid nitrogen which is "relatively harmless" unless around an open flame.



Santa Rosa fire officials wrote on Twitter that the hospital campus has been evacuated and that U.S. Highway 101 and streets in the area have been shut down.

Kaiser Hospital is about a mile south from the outpatient center on Old redwood Highway. Patients at the clinic are mobile and able to evacuate themselves, a hospital spokesperson said. No injuries have been reported.

No further details were immediately available.

Bay City News contributed to this story.



*Hazmat Kaiser Hospital* Santa Rosa Fire and Police along with AMR and CHP are at scene of a hazmat incident involving a oxygen tanker truck. Kaiser Old Redwood Hwy campus is evacuated. Hwy 101 and Old Redwood Hwy are both closed in both directions in the immediate area. — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) July 18, 2018



Old Redwood hwy closed between Newman and Mendocino as is all of 101 between Bicentennial and river. Gas leak at kaiser on old red. — CHP Santa Rosa (@CHPSantaRosa) July 18, 2018

