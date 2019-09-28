Senator Kamala Harris Visits Bay Area

Senator and presidential hopeful Kamala Harris visited the Bay Area Saturday, making stops in Chinatown and the Manilla Town Heritage Museum. She plans to open a new presidential campaign office in Oakland. Sergio Quintana reports. (Published 6 minutes ago)

Her visit came just days after her colleagues in the US House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry against President Trump, and as new polling data shows some of her support amongst California voters seems to be sagging.

This week, the UC Berkeley Institute of Intergovernmental Studies released numbers on likely California primary voters which showed Harris running in fourth place. The data showed Senator Elizabeth Warren in first place, former Vice President Joe Biden in second place and Senator Bernie Sanders in third place.

Harris will be in Oakland on Sunday to open up her West Coast presidential campaign headquarters.