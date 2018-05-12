Kamala Harris cancels Berkeley Graduation Speech in Protest

Senator Kamala Harris canceled her keynote address at the University of California Berkeley graduation Saturday in support of UC workers, who were on strike. Christie Smith reports.

Graduation seniors walked into Memorial Stadium for their commencement ceremony without the scheduled speaker on hand.

"A little disappointed that she is not able to do her speech but understanding of the cause," said graduate Spencer Bowdry. "She is supporting, this is Berkeley, it’s a very political place."

Senator Harris said she wouldn’t attend due to the ongoing labor dispute. Members of UC’s largest union went on a three-day strike Monday and called for a speaker’s boycott, something some family members in attendance understood.

"I don’t feel cheated that she’s not here today," said Berkeley resident Harlan Jones. "I would rather people who work at the university have a decent contract."

Chancellor Carol Christ delivered the address instead but some students stood with their backs turned in solidarity with the striking workers.

She said the staff the union represents are essential and that she hopes negotiations could be fruitful.



