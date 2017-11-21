In Photos: Kate Steinle Trial in San Francisco

Back in 2015, Kate Steinle was shot and killed on a pier in San Francisco. Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, who is accused of killing Steinle, does not deny firing the gun, but his defense team has argued that the gun went off accidentally. Prosecutors say Garcia Zarate intentionally fired the weapon.



The case has sparked an intense immigration debate because city officials had released Garcia Zarate due to San Francisco's status as a "sanctuary city." Garcia Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation.