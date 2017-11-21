Trial Wrapping Up In Kate Steinle Shooting That Sparked Immigration Debate - NBC Bay Area
Trial Wrapping Up In Kate Steinle Shooting That Sparked Immigration Debate

By Janie Har

    Michael Macor/ San Francisco Chronicle via AP
    Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez, right, is led into the courtroom by San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi, left, and Assistant District Attorney Diana Garciaor, center, for his arraignment at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco, in this July 7, 2015, file photo.

    A jury may begin deliberations Tuesday on the fate of a Mexican man charged in the killing of a woman on a San Francisco pier — a case that became fodder in the national debate on immigration enforcement.

    Closing arguments began Monday in the trial of Jose Ines Garcia Zarate.

    Prosecutors argue he deliberately shot Kate Steinle while the defense says he was a hapless homeless man who found a stolen gun that went off by accident.

    At the time of the 2015 killing, Garcia Zarate had been deported from the U.S. five times. He had just finished a federal prison sentence for illegal re-entry and was wanted for a sixth deportation.

    Then-presidential candidate Donald Trump seized upon Steinle's death to decry America's loose borders.

    Published 14 minutes ago
