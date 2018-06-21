Keith Smith Eager to Open Holes for Raiders' Running Backs

Former Dallas fullback Keith Smith (No. 41) will help power the Raiders running attack in 2018. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

There are reasons to be optimistic about the Raiders’ running attack in 2018.

First, Oakland head coach Jon Gruden loves to run the football and believes in a physical, straightforward approach. Second, the Raiders have brought in help for the offensive line. Third, the group of running backs – led by Marshawn Lynch, Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington and Doug Martin – give the offense a deep group heading into next month’s training camp.

There’s also Keith Smith.

Smith, a veteran free agent signed after four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, is a 6-foot, 240-pound punisher who also excels on special teams.

As Kevin Saito of Fansided noted recently, Smith is “a monster of a fullback” who could help “Beast Mode” Lynch have a big year.

While most NFL teams have gotten away from using a fullback – many don’t even have one on their rosters – Gruden is old school, and that’s exciting to Smith, a former standout at San Jose State.

“The whole hype and aura behind Gruden’s plans of going back to this smash-mouth run game is exciting because that means I’m going to be hitting more people and getting more play time,” Smith said after signing with the Raiders. “I think that’s going to be big for us, establishing the run and making some noise with the pads.”

The analytic website Pro Football Focus graded Smith as one of the best run-blocking and pass-catching fullbacks in the NFL in 2017. In 2016, PFF graded Smith – a converted linebacker – as the NFL’s fourth-best fullback. PFF noted that Smith played a key role in helping Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott break the franchise rookie rushing record two seasons ago.

Smith is eager to do what he does best, starting in training camp: steamroll defenders and open big holes for Lynch and the rest of the backs to bust big runs. Joining Gruden’s offense, he says, is a “dream come true.”

“He’s really a guy who values that position,” Smith says of Gruden. “For me to be in the position to be that guy for him, it gives me that much more motivation to be my best.”