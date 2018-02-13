Competing in her fifth Olympic Winter Games and chasing her fourth Olympic medal, American snowboarder Kelly Clark came up just short.
Clark, who currently calls Folsom, Calif. home, scored an 83.50 in the women's snowboard halfpipe final and was in line for a medal during the final round of runs, but fellow American Arielle Gold stomped an 85.75 on her final run to sneak past Clark and grab the bronze medal.
"I just kinda did what I could so that's all I can look for on a day like today," Clark said after the competition.
American phenom and 17-year-old Chloe Kim captured the gold medal in spectacular fashion. Coming into her third and final run, Kim had already locked up the gold medal, but she decided to throw down an 98.25 in her victory ride. Liu Jiayu of China took the silver medal after scoring an 89.75.