Kelly Clarkson Brings Her 'Meaning of Life' Tour to Oakland

Kelly Clarkson talks motherhood, the human connection and her passion for performing prior to her "Meaning of Life" tour. Catch a chance to see Clarkson in person by winning tickets to the tour on NBC. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018)

Kelly Clarkson’s “Meaning of Life Tour” will be at Oakland Arena on Thursday night.

Clarkson talked motherhood, the human connection and her passion for performing prior to her "Meaning of Life" tour with NBC.

“I haven’t been on tour for a while. I’ve been making babies — that takes time,” she said laughing.

Clarkson joked she would be handing out “the meaning of life left and right” at her tour — then added, smiling, “No, we’re not!’

“It really encompasses where I’m in my life right now — the tour, the vibe, and it’s kind of like the best of all the worlds of touring … They kind of put all my favorite parts of touring together in one place. I really just wanted this tour to mean a lot for me, because this album means a lot for me.”

Clarkson said she was excited that this album was finally coming to life. “People don’t want perfection, they just want authenticity,” she said.

The Grammy winner will also be hosting an hour-long talk show on NBC owned television stations — including NBC Bay Area — this year, which will be a lead-in into "Ellen."

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" will premiere in the fall, 2019.

“I love connecting with people, playing games, music and finding ways to help or give back to communities/organizations,” Clarkson said in a statement. “Having my own talk show where I get to do all of these things is pretty much a dream job!”

