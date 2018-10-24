Steve Kerr is rooting hard for the Dodgers to win the World Series. He even placed a wager on the outcome with Steph Curry.

You know who isn't rooting for the Dodgers? Klay Thompson.

The Warriors coach revealed the following during a Tuesday conversation on KNBR 680:

"Klay hates the Dodgers by the way ... after they cut his brother. Once they released Trayce ... we had a team dinner the other night during Game 7 (of the NLCS) and we had the game on. And Klay walked into the dinner and just blurted out, 'Go Brewers!'"

Klay's younger brother, Trayce, was traded to Los Angeles from the White Sox in December 2015. Over 80 games for the Dodgers in 2016, Trayce hit .225 with 13 home runs and 32 RBI. He appeared in 27 games in 2017 and was DFA'd in March 2018.

Those Warriors fans who also support the San Francisco Giants -- this is just another reason to love Klay.