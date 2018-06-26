Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors greets fans as he celebrates during the Golden State Warriors Victory Parade on June 12, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant doesn't just dish out assists on the hardwood. He dishes them out in the community as well, and he has been honored for doing so.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP on Monday received the NBA Cares Community Assist Award at the 2018 NBA Awards show in Southern California. The award recognizes Durant for his philanthropic work in the community throughout the season.

Throughout this past season, Durant pledged more than $13 million to a number of organizations focused on education, according to the Golden State Warriors.



Durant isn't the only one benefiting from the recognition. His charity of choice —the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Peninsula — will receive $25,000 from the NBA and Kaiser Permanente, which presented the award.

Durant joins Stephen Curry as the only other Warrior to receive the award, according to the team. Curry earned the award in 2014.

Fans on social media and a panel of NBA judges determined this year's award winner.