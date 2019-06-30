Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors warms up prior to Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on June 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

Kevin Durant and the Warriors won't waste any time.

The team plans to offer the superstar forward the maximum five-year, $221 million contract when NBA free agency opens, the New York Times' Marc Stein reported, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added that Durant will reveal his choice later in the evening.

The Nets, Knicks and Clippers are the Warriors' rumored competition for Durant, who won't be able to play next season because of a ruptured Achilles but remains one of the game's greatest players. Durant means so much to the Warriors, who went to three consecutive NBA Finals with him and won two, that general manager Bob Myers and star guard Stephen Curry planned to visit him in New York on free-agency day. Klay Thompson -- who will agree to a max five-year, $190 million contract when free agency opens -- apparently intends to join that meeting via FaceTime.

When Durant decided to leave the Thunder for the Warriors in 2016, he waited until The Fourth of July to announce it. After a successful run in the Bay, plus an in-person plea from people he respects, Durant likely feels more comfortable making a decision on a tighter timeline.

The Bay hopes KD will stay home, delaying the end of the Dubs' dynasty for five more years.