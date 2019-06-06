Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors walks off the court after injuring himself against the Houston Rockets during Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 08, 2019 in Oakland, California.

Kevin Durant will not play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced on Thursday afternoon.

"He will continue to get treatment and get on the court and continue to work, but will be unavailable for Game 4," Kerr told reporters. "He's been doing individual work on the court. He's been in the training room and the weight room.

"Training staff he's not ready to play in a game yet."

It's been just over four weeks since KD strained his right calf late in the third quarter of the Warriors' Game 5 win over Houston in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

With Golden State down two games to one to Toronto, the Warriors need to win Game 4 to guarantee it's not the last game in Oracle Arena history.

"There was no setback," Kerr said about the reigning two-time NBA Finals MVP. "The hope would be that he can still make it back at the end of the series. But he did not have a setback.

"I thought today was his day to get out on the floor. But he still has another hurdle to clear before he can do that. So that's the next step."