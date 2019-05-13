Kevin Durant Likely Out of First 2 Warriors-Blazers Games

Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors walks off the court after injuring himself against the Houston Rockets during Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 08, 2019 in Oakland, California.

Don't expect Kevin Durant to rejoin the Warriors until the Western Conference finals series against the Trail Blazers shifts to Portland.

The reigning two-time NBA Finals MVP will not play in Game 1 on Tuesday night at Oracle Arena, and it's unlikely he will suit up for Game 2 on Thursday because that's the day his calf injury will be re-evaluated, a source told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

KD strained his right calf during Game 5 of the Warriors' second-round series against the Rockets last Wednesday. The next morning, the Warriors announced that Durant would be re-evaluated "next week."

Games 3 and 4 are scheduled for Saturday and Monday (one week from today) at Moda Center.