Kevin Durant Likely Out of First 2 Warriors-Blazers Games

Don't expect Kevin Durant to rejoin the Warriors until the Western Conference finals series against the Trail Blazers shifts to Portland.
The reigning two-time NBA Finals MVP will not play in Game 1 on Tuesday night at Oracle Arena, and it's unlikely he will suit up for Game 2 on Thursday because that's the day his calf injury will be re-evaluated, a source told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.
KD strained his right calf during Game 5 of the Warriors' second-round series against the Rockets last Wednesday. The next morning, the Warriors announced that Durant would be re-evaluated "next week."
Games 3 and 4 are scheduled for Saturday and Monday (one week from today) at Moda Center.