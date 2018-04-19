Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors looks on smiling against the Oklahoma City Thunder during their NBA basketball game at ORACLE Arena on February 6, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant received quite the honor on Thursday morning.

He is one of the most 100 influential people in the world, according to TIME.

Eddy Cue — the senior vice president of Internet software and services at Apple — writes:

Kevin Durant isn’t just an incredible basketball player; he’s an incredible human too.

From committing $10 million to the College Track program to help disadvantaged kids receive higher education to building and renovating basketball courts around the world so at-risk youth have a safe place to learn and play, KD is giving those growing up in tough situations, like he did, a path to success. His generosity knows no bounds.

As an entrepreneur, KD brings the same relentless work ethic and pursuit of excellence that he has on the court, focusing on companies and products that are making lives better. Above all, he has ridden the ups and downs of following his heart, making a hard choice and taking control of his own career—and has emerged wiser, happier, with his head held high. He’s a role model for us all.

Durant took to Twitter to react to the announcement.

"Big honor for me to be on this year's #TIME100 list," he tweeted. "Thanks @cue for the kind words!"



Back in early January, Durant pledged $3 million to the University of Texas.

And while it pales in comparison to his generosity off the court -- last July, Durant did take nearly $10 million below his maximum salary to help the Warriors retain Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston...