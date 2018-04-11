Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on April 8, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant reportedly won't opt into his 2018-19 player option this summer, and will become an unrestricted free-agent, according to ESPN's Chris Haynes.

Citing league sources, Haynes reported that Durant will opt out in order to restructure his deal. Last summer, he did the same thing, signing a contract worth nearly $10 million less than the maximum that allowed the Warriors to keep Andre Iguodala and Sean Livingston.

Durant can't sign the full, five-year max contract this summer, as the Warriors don't yet have his Bird Rights. However, he's eligible to sign a four-year max contract, since Golden State has his early Bird Rights.

On Tuesday, Durant concluded his second regular season with the Warriors, and averaged 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and a career-high 1.8 blocks per game entering the night.