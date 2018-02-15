Kilgore Will Remain at Center of Niners' Offense - NBC Bay Area
VIDEO: 
Speed Skating, Cross-Country
OLY-BAY
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Coverage of the San Francisco 49ers

Kilgore Will Remain at Center of Niners' Offense

Veteran lineman signs three-year contract extension after playing a full 16-game schedule for the first time in his career.

By Doug Williams

Published 4 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		67417
    2
    Germany    		92415
    3
    Canada    		45413
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    10 Snow Sports Moments That Changed The Olympics Forever
    Getty Images
    Center Daniel Kilgore has signed a new deal to remain with the 49ers through the 2020 season. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

    Like a lot of his teammates, 49ers center Daniel Kilgore suffered through some tough times to start the 2017 season.

    Kilgore, in the final year of his contract, started every game as the Niners began with nine straight losses. And, he wasn’t playing well. As analyst Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus noted, at one point this past season Kilgore’s pass- and run-blocking grades made him the 23rd ranked player at his position in the NFL.

    But San Francisco closed with a flourish, winning five straight games under new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to finish at 6-10. And, noted Deeney, over those five straight wins Kilgore graded as one of the league’s top 10 centers.

    Late in the season, Garoppolo said he loved working with Kilgore and hoped the team would bring him back in 2018.

    Latest Winter Olympics Headlines:
    > Shaun White Soars to Third Olympic Halfpipe Gold
    > Social Media Erupts With Shaun White Gold Medal Win
    > Chloe Kim's Unreal Halfpipe Performance in Photos
    > Wind Postpones Shiffrin's Olympic Debut, Again
    > Tracking Team USA: Every Medal Winner So Far
    Viral Moments:
    > Rippon Responds to Haters on Social Media Hoping He'll Fail
    > Canadian Figure Skaters Nix Sexually Suggestive Move
    > Funny Faces of Figure Skating
    > Slovenian Olympian Scrawls #FreeMeekMill on His Snowboard
    > Brrr! Fighting the Cold Weather in Pyeongchang
    Must-See Video:
    > Shaun White's Epic Final Run in Halfpipe
    > Olympian Shows How to Ride an Escalator With One Hand
    > Chloe Kim Lands Back to Back 1080s
    > Jamie Anderson's Gold Medal Run in Slopestyle
    > Mirai Nagasu Lands Historic Triple Axel
    NorCal Athletes:
    > Get to Know Your Northern California Athletes
    > Folsom's Kelly Clark Just Misses Podium in Halfpipe
    > Tahoe's Jamie Anderson is Golden Again in Slopestyle
    > Meet Palo Alto's Vincent Zhou, Men's Figure Skater
    > Meet Fremont's Karen Chen, Ladies' Figure Skater

    Now the 49ers have done just that, giving Kilgore a three-year contract extension.

    "He is very much a leader of this team, and his hard work and commitment to our success provide a great example for our young team," said 49ers general manager John Lynch. "When you come across players who love the game like Dan you do your best to keep them in the building."

    Kilgore was able to play all 16 games for the first time in his career in 2017, and said his body felt good late in the season – one reason he performed so well.

    Kilgore is excited to stay with the team that drafted him in the fifth round of the 2011 draft.

    "Super excited to continue wearing a @49ers jersey!!" he tweeted. "Thank you to the faithful who have supported me from the beginning!"

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices