Kincade Fire Containment Continues to Improve

Thanks to easing winds, firefighters have doubled the containment of a destructive wildfire burning in Northern California's wine country. Jean Elle, Jeff Ranieri and Cheryl Hurd report. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019)

Catching a break with favorable weather conditions, crews continue to make progress in the fight against the destructive Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County.

The week-old wildfire has charred 76,825 acres and destroyed 266 structures, including 133 homes, according to Cal Fire. Another 47 structures, including 32 residences, have been damaged.

Calmer winds have helped firefighters increase containment to 45%.

This map shows the extent of the Kincade Fire as of Wednesday afternoon (10/30). It also shows current hotspots firefighters are battling relative to the burn zone and their proximity to towns.

Photo credit: Sean Myers/NBC Bay Area

Cal Fire says 90,015 structures, including 80,435 homes, remain threatened by the blaze, but some mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted or downgraded to evacuation warnings.

On Wednesday, the entire town of Windsor was one of the areas downgraded to an evacuation warning, meaning residents could return to their homes at their own risk.

"I am really grateful that the firefighters could do that much to save our neighborhood," James Chang of Windsor said. "Really thankful."

To view a live map showing current evacuation zones, click here or use the interactive map below (click on the "X" in the Legend section to make the map appear).

Four first responders have suffered injuries since the wildfire ignited last Wednesday night, but no deaths have been reported, according to Cal Fire.

More than 5,200 fire personnel are working to extinguish hot spots and strengthen containment lines. Cal Fire says it hopes to have the fire fully contained next Thursday.