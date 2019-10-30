Easing Winds Expected to Help Firefighters Battling Kincade Fire

Firefighters battling a destructive wildfire burning in Northern California's wine country could catch a break Wednesday as flame-fueling winds die down throughout the day.

The nearly week-old Kincade Fire has scorched 76,138 acres and destroyed 189 structures, including 86 homes, in northern Sonoma County, according to Cal Fire. The blaze is 15% contained.

This map shows the extent of the Kincade Fire as of Tuesday evening (10/29). It also shows current hotspots firefighters are battling relative to the burn zone and their proximity to towns.

Photo credit: Sean Myers/NBC Bay Area

Strong offshore winds returned to the region Tuesday, triggering a red flag warning for the entire North Bay, but the winds eased early Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

While the winds back off, weather officials say fire danger remains high. Winds are "still strong enough" and humidity levels remain "very low," the weather service said. As a result, the red flag warning, which was also issued in the Santa Cruz Mountains as well as portions of the East Bay and Peninsula, remains in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Just over 90,000 structures, including about 80,400 homes, are threatened by the Kincade Fire, Cal Fire says. More than 150,000 people remain under evacuation orders.

To view a live map showing the evacuation zones, click here or use the interactive map below (click on the "X" in the Legend section to make the map appear). For a list of evacuation centers, click here.

More than 4,800 fire personnel on the ground and in the air continue to battle the blaze.

Crews expect to fully contain the blaze Nov. 7.