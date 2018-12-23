'King Tides' Prompt Coastal Flood Advisory; Rain on the Way

The persistence of "king tides" has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a coastal flood advisory from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. Monday, impacting low-lying areas along the coast and inland bays.

"King tide" isn't really a scientific term, but rather a catch-all term referring to higher-than-normal tides that often accompany a new or full moon.

In other weather-related notes for the coming week: