Kite Surfer Rescued From Bay Waters Near SF's Crissy Field - NBC Bay Area
Kite Surfer Rescued From Bay Waters Near SF's Crissy Field

By Stephen Ellison

Published 10 minutes ago

    File image of San Francisco Fire Department engine.

    A kite surfer was rescued from bay waters Sunday after collapsing near Crissy Field in San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

    The man went down at 5:51 p.m. about 100 yards off Crissy Field Beach, and a U.S. Coast Guard vessel pulled him from the water, fire officials said. Paramedics were able to revive the man and get him to a local trauma center, they said.

    The victim's condition is unknown.

    No further information was available.

    The rescue came just two days after a 73-year-old kite surfer died at Crown Memorial State Beach in Alameda.

