Kittle Eager to Build on Strong Rookie Season

Niners tight end had his biggest yardage day vs. the Rams in the season finale. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

George Kittle had an outstanding rookie season for the 49ers. Now that he knows he can play in the NFL, the 49ers’ tight end is hungry to be even better.

“I’m incredibly happy with the way the season played out for me,” Kittle told Scott Dochterman of the Big Ten football website Landof10.com this week. “I have high expectations for myself, just like my coaches do. That just sets the bar for next year. Overall I loved the fact I was able to catch 43 passes. That was awesome. I had 48 (in four years) at Iowa, (so) having 43 my rookie year was kind of cool.

“But I have high expectations for myself, so the fact that I could get to there and then know I can get more than that, I’m looking forward to that.”

Kittle, a fifth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2017 draft, had 43 catches on 63 targets over 15 games as a rookie. He had 515 yards receiving, a 12.0 yards per catch average and two touchdowns. Among his biggest games were a seven-catch, 83-yard performance against the Colts and a four-catch, 100-yard day against the Rams in the season finale. He ranked 18th among NFL tight ends in production in his first season. No tight end drafted after the fourth round ever had more catches or yards as a rookie.

Kittle told Dochterman he plans to rest for a while, then will work out with quarterback C.J. Beathard and wide receiver Trent Taylor before joining the 49ers for organized team activities in April in Santa Clara.

After a long season, Kittle says it’s important to take a little time off.

“Everyone always says the rookie year is the longest year because you go straight from a 13-game season in college to straight into combine training and then OTAs and preason,” said Kittle. “You have no time to recover. So I’m definitely looking forward to 2-3 months to recover and build. Everyone has told me their second year is so much easier because you have so much time to yourself. I’m looking forward to that.”

Another thing that gets Kittle excited for 2018 is quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. When he took over as starter, the 49ers won five straight to end the season.

After a win over Jacksonville late in the season – the same Jaguars team that is playing for the AFC championship this weekend – Kittle was effusive about Garoppolo’s skill.

“Jimmy’s pretty good, isn’t he,” Kittle told a reporter. “He’s pretty fun to watch, right? Holy cow. It’s awesome. Jimmy’s so awesome.”

Kittle wasn’t bad, either.