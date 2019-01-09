Warriors' Klay Thompson Drops 43 Points on 4 Dribbles

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors watches a shot during their game against the New York Knicks at ORACLE Arena on January 08, 2019 in Oakland, California.

One would assume that if an NBA player scored 43 points in a game, they would have dribbled the ball quite a bit.

Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson defies that logic.

In his 43-point performance Tuesday night against the Knicks, Thompson dribbled the ball four times.

FOUR TIMES.

This is becoming a thing with Thompson. Whenever he has monster night, he tends to not dribble much.

In his insane 60-point performance against the Pacers on Dec. 5, 2016, Thompson dribbled the ball 11 times.

Earlier this season, Thompson made an NBA record 14 3-pointers against the Bulls and finished with 52 points. He dribbled the ball five times in that game.

Klay Thompson, the master of moving without the ball.