Warriors' Klay Thompson Drops 43 Points on 4 Dribbles

One would assume that if an NBA player scored 43 points in a game, they would have dribbled the ball quite a bit.
Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson defies that logic.
In his 43-point performance Tuesday night against the Knicks, Thompson dribbled the ball four times.
FOUR TIMES.
This is becoming a thing with Thompson. Whenever he has monster night, he tends to not dribble much.
In his insane 60-point performance against the Pacers on Dec. 5, 2016, Thompson dribbled the ball 11 times.
Earlier this season, Thompson made an NBA record 14 3-pointers against the Bulls and finished with 52 points. He dribbled the ball five times in that game.
Klay Thompson, the master of moving without the ball.